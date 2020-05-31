LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 8th Grade Graduates – Class of 2020
This is the list of 8th Grade graduates from Legacy Christian School!
Natalie Almeda
Faith Alrabadi
Bradley Biedebach
Jenna Brinkman
Kalissa Collins
Benedetta Daugereau
Peyton DeBear
Faith Devens
Zemirah Dixon-Smith
Evan Grewal
Effire Gross
Ritta Hajjar
Holly Hinze
Maddie Hong
Noah Keller
Yevey Kim
Brennan Leem
Pierce McAdam
Makaela Meeks
Nathan Melvin
Audrey Park
Leia Ray
Soha Siddiqui
Sofia Soriano
Anna Tyson
