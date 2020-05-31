 

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY INTERNATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL – Class of 2020

May 31, 2020

This is the list of graduates from SCVi!

Tiffany Aguilar
Adrian Aguiler
Jordan Beale
Zaire Beane
Sean Brown
Denali Campbell
Daniel Chable
Jessica Clarke
Bodhi Corbett
Jake Cox
Cassandra Croasmun
Gianni DeCenzo
Cammarey Elliot
Victor Fatoohi
Connor Finnerty
Gabriel Flores
Kiara Gallegos
Vinan Galvan-Sayre
Hannah Geelan
Faith Ann Geisen
Tanner Good
Sam Goverman
Miki Greene
Ethan Guthrie
Christian Guyer
Brayden Hall
Lacie Hayford
Adrian Hernandez
Daniel Hernandez
Gabriel Hernandez
Ruby Hollenbeck
Samuel Huntzinger
Megan Ibarra
Kyle Jensen
Isabella Kelly
Diamond Landeen
Alexa Leal
Isabelle Leos
Cora Lerma
Griffin Loch Razooly-McPeters
Amparo Lopez
Jax Malcolm
Robert Marquez
Shawn Mathews
Nora McCoy
Morgan Paye
Adam Piroumian
Michael Ramirez
Connor Raskin
Toby Rendahl
Alondra Ricalde
Halleigh Ritter
Mario Robles
Christian Roehn
Samuel Salters
Anthony Sarmiento
Cameron Scott
Adam Simpson
Hudson Smith
Cole Smith
Bianca Soares de Camargo
Connor Spainhower
Notlim Taylor
Nikias Tziviskos-Lainfiesta
Adriana Vidal
Alexandra Webb
William Whiteside

