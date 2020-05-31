VASQUEZ HIGH SCHOOL – Class of 2020
This is the list of graduates from Vasquez High School!
Allison Aceves
Maria Alba Villalta
William Alford
Anthony Alvarado
Abigail Andre
Kacy Arguelles
Jessica Bauman
Jacqueline Beltran
Marco Antonio Benitez
Abby Bluhm
Cheyenne Buxkemper
Brady Chikato
Ryan Churgin
Riley Colfer
Maritza Conchas
Natalia Cordoba
Austin Corey
Ulysses Diazbarriga-Serrano
Dylan Doll
David Fawkes
Erin Fife
Caroline Fox
Richelle French
Chayton Gardner
Mitchell Gersh
Benjamin Gersh
Jackelin Herrera
Christian Hunter
Jackson Kestler
Mason Klein
Nolan Lasky
Seon Ho Lee
Fiori Lepre
Luis Lopez
Cora Machado
Kassidy Mann
Mark Manzanares
Gavin Martin
Isaiah Martinez
Braulio Mata
Omari Mathis
Rafferty Matson
Sarena McFarland
Marilyn Medina
Eduardo Monroy
Itzel Moreno
Noah Nolls
Sofie Nyland
Jacob Obney
Jacob Orrill
Jason Paul
Michelle Pelayo
Michael Pelayo
Miriam Perez
Arturo Portillo
Emily Reis
Edward Romano Jr.
Jacquelyn Roueche
Megan Rudd
Alexis Sanders
Lacy Satterfield
Bryan Saucedo
Blake Skjefte
Michelle Smalling
Crystal Smalling
Joshua Stevenson
Clara Swanson
Hunter Taksony
Taylor Torkelson
Demi Theresa Trepanier
Tommee Trusel
Magali Vasquez
Edeling Ventura
Kylie VonEgloff
Emma Weaver
Hunter Weier
Jolene Wessel
Israel Zaragoza Jr.
