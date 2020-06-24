A Message from Councilwoman Marsha McLean
After months of Safe at Home orders, the restrictions are lifting and life is slowly getting back to normal. I am proud of the resiliency and caution our community has demonstrated during this time. I never would have guessed that 2020 would bring with it a global pandemic accompanied by fear and uncertainty.
Last month, the City of Santa Clarita was happy to welcome residents back to City Hall to access City Services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk’s Office, Human Resources and other City functions. Wanting to keep true to our commitment to providing excellent customer service, while keeping public safety at the forefront, the City ensured measures were put in place to protect both residents and City staff members. Residents that visit City Hall are required to:
Wear a mask
Avoid physical contact (handshakes)
Maintain social distancing
In addition to the requirements of the public, City employees have been provided with personal protective equipment to be worn and utilized while interacting with the public and fellow staff members.
As more and more local businesses are reopening, the City of Santa Clarita has joined with community business partners to promote the new “Safer Business Commitment” program. This program encourages local businesses to commit to a list of safety guidelines and best practices, as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in response to theCOVID-19 pandemic. These best practices include some of the basics we have become accustomed to, like wearing a mask, as well as other more specific protocols such as intensifying cleaning and disinfection and implementing contactless payment.
Making this commitment will help encourage residents who may be COVID wary to feel confident in the decision to shop locally at businesses that are ramping up their safety measures. Local businesses can register with the City of Santa Clarita to make the “Safer Business Commitment” online at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment
By supporting our local businesses, we are supporting our community. While these businesses were shut down, many of our friends and neighbors were out of work. By shopping and eating local we can help support our businesses and our fellow residents.
