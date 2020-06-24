A Message from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez
As our community is navigating through very challenging times, the men and women of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station remain dedicated to providing the highest level of public safety for our residents, business owners, and visitors. We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the community for the overwhelming support that is being expressed to our personnel on a daily basis.
We are pleased to say that recent protests in our city have been peaceful and without incident. We respect that everyone’s voices should be heard in accordance with their 1st Amendment rights, and we will uphold that right. We will continue our coordinated efforts with the City of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles – 5th District, Los Angeles County Fire Department, and our local law enforcement partners to ensure everyone is kept safe.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for our community members. We encourage everyone to follow the Los Angeles County Public Health Order as restrictions begin to ease. As always, the health and safety of our community will continue to be a top priority for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
