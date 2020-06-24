A Message from SUPERVISOR Kathryn Barger CHAIR OF THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – July 2020
As your L.A. County Supervisor, it’s my privilege to ensure residents are cared for as we move toward recovery efforts. It’s vital for everyone to have access to resources that enrich their lives. I am grateful for the dedication and compassion of our county employees, local service organizations, and first responders for their work to support our Santa Clarita Valley community during this difficult time.
For food and essential items, there are several delivery services available so residents can stay home, stay safe, and stay well fed. The L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services and Bella Vida, the SCV Senior Center, are working together to provide nutrition and necessities. Through pickups and deliveries, we are providing more than 1,200 meals a day to older adults in the SCV. To find a meal service near you, regardless of your age, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food.
L.A. County’s Department of Parks and Recreation has a suite of online programs to encourage summer fun. There are activities for arts and culture, fitness videos, tutorials for baking and floral arranging, and tours of beautiful scenery and historical sites, all of which you can find at parks.lacounty.gov.
For those eager to get outdoors, your favorite trails are all open for a summer stroll. You’ll find lots of information to get hiking or biking, including difficulty levels and elevation, at trails.lacounty.gov or on the Trails LA County app.
There are many pets looking for a family, and nothing brightens up this season better than opening your heart and your home to an animal. You can check out photos and fun facts about all the available dogs, cats, and other critters at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov. To take a pet home, schedule an appointment for pickup at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Your local library has incredible content available at your fingertips. You can choose a hard copy or easily download from your phone or computer. There are books, magazines, movies, music, and more on their website at www.lacountylibrary.org, or you can schedule curbside pickup at the Stevenson Ranch Library at your convenience.
I highly encourage SCV residents to explore the opportunities available. Being distanced doesn’t mean being disengaged, and there are more resources than ever before!
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – July 2020
“Don’t separate yourself from the needy. Always try to be as close as you can and try to help people because that’s going to make your life more valuable.” - Yusuf / Cat Stevens It’s great to see some normalcy around town, it appears that we have now entered...
A Message from Mayor Cameron Smyth
These last few months have been a roller coaster of emotions. We plunged into a pandemic the likes of which have not been seen for a century and endured weeks upon weeks of restrictions and uncertainty. Then just as the restrictions began to lift, the murder of...
Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin Santa Clarita 2020 Projects
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE