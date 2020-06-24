A Message from SUPERVISOR Kathryn Barger CHAIR OF THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – July 2020

As your L.A. County Supervisor, it’s my privilege to ensure residents are cared for as we move toward recovery efforts. It’s vital for everyone to have access to resources that enrich their lives. I am grateful for the dedication and compassion of our county employees, local service organizations, and first responders for their work to support our Santa Clarita Valley community during this difficult time.

For food and essential items, there are several delivery services available so residents can stay home, stay safe, and stay well fed. The L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services and Bella Vida, the SCV Senior Center, are working together to provide nutrition and necessities. Through pickups and deliveries, we are providing more than 1,200 meals a day to older adults in the SCV. To find a meal service near you, regardless of your age, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food.

L.A. County’s Department of Parks and Recreation has a suite of online programs to encourage summer fun. There are activities for arts and culture, fitness videos, tutorials for baking and floral arranging, and tours of beautiful scenery and historical sites, all of which you can find at parks.lacounty.gov.

For those eager to get outdoors, your favorite trails are all open for a summer stroll. You’ll find lots of information to get hiking or biking, including difficulty levels and elevation, at trails.lacounty.gov or on the Trails LA County app.

There are many pets looking for a family, and nothing brightens up this season better than opening your heart and your home to an animal. You can check out photos and fun facts about all the available dogs, cats, and other critters at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov. To take a pet home, schedule an appointment for pickup at the Castaic Animal Care Center.

Your local library has incredible content available at your fingertips. You can choose a hard copy or easily download from your phone or computer. There are books, magazines, movies, music, and more on their website at www.lacountylibrary.org, or you can schedule curbside pickup at the Stevenson Ranch Library at your convenience.

I highly encourage SCV residents to explore the opportunities available. Being distanced doesn’t mean being disengaged, and there are more resources than ever before!