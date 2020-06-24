A Note for Assemblewoman Christy Smith – July 2020

Dear Neighbor:

This past month, our community has shared in the national grief and frustration spurred by displays of violence and systemic injustice, as we continue to grapple with COVID-19 and financial hardships. It is important to meet this moment of anguish and indignation with prioritizing your own wellness. To be of service to your loved ones, your friends and community, you must take care of your own mental health. You can find a full list of re-sources for emotional support and well-being at dmh.lacounty.gov, but know that you are not alone and you are loved.

That being said, we are also a community of tremendous growth. I know many are actively listening and learning, and even having difficult but meaningful dinner table conversations. We are also having productive discourse and voicing our concerns with local law enforcement, who I am grateful for always being willing to listen.

I want to thank everyone for standing united in demanding a better, more equitable world. As a member of the California State Legislature, I remain committed to enacting policies that reflect justice and reform.

As always, it is a privilege and honor to serve the Santa Clarita Valley. My office is always here to address any of your concerns. You can reach us at (661) 286-1565.

Stay safe and healthy,

Christy Smith