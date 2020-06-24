Celebrating Our Freedom Because of the Brave – Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda

July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the City of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays- the Fourth of July. This holiday is more than just a day off to spend with family and loved ones- it is a reminder of the thousands of servicemen and women that fight for our freedom. Their sacrifices allow us to enjoy the liberties that we hold dear, and the large number of veteran and active duty servicemembers that call Santa Clarita home further enhance our wonderful community. The unprecedented times we have found ourselves in the last few months has made us all increasingly grateful for our Hometown Heroes. And while this year’s Fourth of July holiday will feel a little different, there is still much to be thankful for.

You see our City’s appreciation on display with the Hometown Heroes banners and American flags that adorn our light poles that line our streets. With generous sponsors, a banner is achievable for every active-duty service member in the City of Santa Clarita. I encourage you to visit heroes.santa-clarita.com to get more information on participating in the Hometown Heroes Program.

Another display of gratitude for our servicemembers can be found at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall. One of Santa Clarita’s 35 parks, this heart-felt tribute to our veterans is lined by walkways with bronze story-stations depicting each of our nation’s military conflicts. The story-stations lead to a central lawn area where families can sit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings, while paying tribute to those who have served. The walkway contains hundreds of engraved bricks honoring individuals who served in our military. Also, on display are the United States and California flags, flanked by flags of each of the five branches of the military. If you would like to order a brick in honor a veteran family member or loved one, visit the City’s website santa-clarita.com.

Our thanks and appreciation to our veteran and active-duty servicemen and women should be given year-round. Join myself and my fellow Councilmembers in thanking our local Hometown Heroes.