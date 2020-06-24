Councilmember Bob Kellar Speaks on Plum Canyon Park

Last month marked the momentous occasion of welcoming the 35th park to the City of Santa Clarita. Plum Canyon Park is part of the 3,118 acres that were annexed to the City of Santa Clarita in 2018. In addition to the new park, the acquired acres are home to the Plum Canyon and Skyline Ranch residential communities.

Development of the 7.4-acre park was a joint effort between Toll Brothers, Los Angeles County and City staff. I am grateful for all of their efforts and overjoyed that residents have access to another wonderful park. Amongst the park’s amenities are a basketball court, baseball field, playground, three fitness zones, walkways, public restrooms, shaded seating areas and a trailhead at the far end of the park. However, upon visiting the park, I believe many residents will find the best amenity to be the view.

Perched up the hill of Skyline Ranch Road, Plum Canyon Park looks down into the Plum Canyon development and out into other beautiful aspects of Santa Clarita. To access the new park, travel to one of the two parking lots located along Skyline Ranch Road and Bension Drive near Annmae Place. At this time, visitors may utilize the walkways, shaded seating areas and public restrooms, which officially opened to the public on June 18. Oth-er features, such as the basketball court, baseball diamond, fitness equipment and play-ground, will remain closed until Los Angeles County coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted. During the restrictions, City staff will also complete additional work on the baseball field, including the installation of LED Sports Field Lighting and a 20-foot back-stop fencing, with expected completion in this Fall.

Don’t let the current restrictions keep you from enjoying the sunshine, fresh air, beautiful view and available amenities at Plum Canyon Park! Grab a friend, family member and or loved one and take a stroll through the new park, maintain physical distancing when nec-essary. I hope you enjoy outstanding work that City staff and our local partners have completed to help keep Santa Clarita a desirable destination to live, work and play!