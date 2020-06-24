Monthly Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin Santa Clarita 2020 Projects

It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress. Now, as you drive by the new Canyon County Community Center and new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, you will see great headway has been made.

At the site of the new Community Center, on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, you can visualize the scale of this much-anticipated amenity as the actual building takes shape. Currently, Phase II of construction is underway, which includes the 25,000 square-foot community center building that will consist of a gymnasium, multi-purpose room, dance room, activity and classrooms and a demonstration teaching kitchen. Site improvements include plazas and courtyards, walkways, parking, open turf area, an event stage, outdoor half-court basketball, play area, several pieces of public art and landscaping.

The hard-working men and women at our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are eagerly looking forward to making the move to the brand-new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. If you have driven by the 7.6-acre site on Golden Valley Road between Centre Pointe Parkway and Robert C. Lee Parkway, you will see that the main station building has taken shape. This project is a joint effort between the City of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles. Once complete, the new, centrally located 46,552 square-foot Sheriff’s Station that will include a jail, with a 4,165 square-foot vehicle maintenance building, communications tower and a helipad.

We expect the new Canyon Country Community Center to be open to the public in mid-2021, and that is the same time frame for turning the new Sheriff’s Station over to our deputies! For more information on both these projects, please visit santa-clarita.com.