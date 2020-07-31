Circle of Hope Announces Two New Additions To Their Board of Directors

Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors. Jonathan Waymire, Subcontract Manager for Northrup Grumman and Amanda Eglseder, Physician Relations Liaison for City of Hope, will be joining the Board as of August 1, 2020.

“As the Chairman of the board I am so pleased to welcome both Amanda and Jonathan. Our board is a solid team of dedicated individuals and is one of the hardest working boards I have ever had the pleasure of working with”, said Alexander Hafizi. “Adding Jonathan Waymire and Amanda Eglseder to our team will be an asset to our board and enable us to further serve our clients and fulfill our mission”.

Jonathan Waymire was born and raised here in Santa Clarita, has served in the US Navy and is currently the Subcontracts Manager for Northrup Grumman overseeing the companies contracts for the B2. Jonathan, a cancer survivor, is a dedicated volunteer in the community volunteering his time to causes that he is passionate about including education, veteran affairs and cancer related causes. When asked to join the board of Circle of Hope Jonathan eagerly agreed to come on board. “I love that this organization is run by people that truly understand what it is like to go through cancer” shared Waymire. “I have survived Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and I am stronger because of it. Going through cancer will motivate me for the rest of my life”. Jonathan looks forward to serving on various committees and becoming involved with the organization however he can. He resides here in Santa Clarita along with his wife Karla, their seven year old son and baby daughter.

Amanda Eglseder, originally from Iowa, made her home in California in 2011. Amanda has a deep connection to cancer having lost her step-father to cancer in 2006. Amanda has worked for the American Cancer Society as a Community Manager for Relay for Life and began investing her time in Santa Clarita to educate the community on early detection and cancer risk deduction. In 2017, Amanda began her career as a Physician Relations Liaison with City of Hope to directly assist cancer patients with access to quality healthcare in the community. “ I have been involved with Circle of Hope in the past volunteering at fundraising events and I am so pleased to now be a member of the organizations Board of Directors” stated Eglseder, “I love that the funds raised for Circle of Hope stay in the Santa Clarita Valley to benefit cancer patients in our own community and donor dollars are tangibly seen.” Amanda looks forward to serving the organization through community outreach with physicians and medical groups in the community. Amanda along with her husband Jared enjoy everything in the great outdoors and international travel.

Circle of Hope provides financial, emotional and educational support along with over 30 supportive wellness therapies and support groups all free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization. For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321