Circle of Hope Seeks Donations for Upcoming Silent Auction

Circle of Hope, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Newhall, Ca that provides educational, emotional and financial assistance to those with cancer in Santa Clarita. The organization is currently seeking the publics help in acquiring items that can be used in their upcoming on-line silent auction. The on-line auction is part of the organization’s signature fundraising event, The Twilight Tea, which will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Circle of Hope is looking for any new unused items, gift certificates, donations of a service, beauty care items, household décor, empty large baskets or containers, wines or liquor, children’s items entertainment items or any items suitable to be auctioned alone or to be used as part of a larger themed basket. Donated items can picked up at your home or business or dropped off at the Circle of Hope offices. If dropping off, it is recommended to call first as staff is in the office limited hours. “We have had individuals cleaning out closets during stay-at-home orders and they have found many new items that they had never used and no longer need” stated Debra Ragonig, Auction Chair and Co-Chair of the Twilight Tea. “These are just one of the type of items we would love to accept as donations to be included in this year’s auction baskets”.

At this year’s event attendees will enjoy dinner in the comforts of their own home or patio from an international menu provided by Marston’s Restaurant. Dinner, dessert, and a Twilight Tea gift bag filled with an assortment of gifts and iced tea cocktail mixes, recipes and ingredients can be picked up curbside from Marston’s the night of the event. The evening’s online program and evening festivities will include lively music, entertainment, international dancing, a guest speaker, the online auction and much more. Proceeds from this event will go to providing services for cancer patients in our community.

“Fundraising has been difficult these last several months, but cancelling our event was just not an option” states Laura Kirchhoff, Executive Director of Circle of Hope. “Cancer has not stopped during this Covid pandemic and Circle of Hope must and will always be here to help those that need us most. Cancer has not stopped and neither will we. It is through the generosity of our community that we have the means to help those receive the life saving cancer treatments that they need. Now more than ever the communities support and donations are needed and very much appreciated.”

For more information on Circle of Hope, The Twilight Tea, sponsorship information and donation delivery and pick-up, please visit their website atwww.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218.