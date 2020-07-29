Growth in Santa Clarita – Five Point Valencia (Formerly Newhall Ranch)
FivePoint Valencia is a landmark sustainable community that’s zero-net energy and carbon neutral. 11.5 million square feet of modern commercial space is taking shape, along with thousands of new homes with vast areas of protected open space. Thanks to sweeping investments in energy efficiency, zero-emission vehicles, and green innovations, it will have no impact on climate change. This development will create thousands of permanent jobs in the Santa Clarita Valley and provide much needed relief to the housing shortage.
For more information go to netzeronewhall.com.
Location: North of I-5 and south of Highway 126
21K homes
10K acres of open space and 50 miles of new trails
75K permanent jobs
11.5M SF of job generating uses
