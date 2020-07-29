Growth in Santa Clarita – IAC Commerce Center
IAC Commerce Center is a 1.3 million square foot project that has brought brand new industrial buildings to the Santa Clarita Valley. Each, state of the art building ranges from over 93,000 to 300,000 square feet. Many of the buildings are already occupied and the remaining buildings available are building 8 with 113, 000 SF and building 4 with 134,000 SF. Each of these buildings are divisible and can fit any need. Each building is outfitted with ideal features like heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, dock high positions and ground level loading doors. This development gives quick access to the 126 and 1-5 freeway allowing for simple a simple commute to major airports, ports and downtown city centers.
For more information go to www.iacvalencia.com.
Location: Valencia Commerce Center – western terminus of Witherspoon Parkway
Area: 1.3M SF
Tenants:
Accurate Freight
Covercraft
Mechanix Wear
Amazon
Bay Center Foods
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – August 2020
As we go to print with our August 2020 issue, I am reminded of all the things that were missed so far this year. Weddings, concerts, non-profit events, birthday celebrations, graduations and so much more. This is the time when we find out just how resilient we...
Growth in Santa Clarita – Vista Canyon
Vista Canyon is well on its way to becoming the “it” place to live and work. Many have been following this development since its planning stages and are counting down the days for the grand opening. This development combines residential and commercial with high value...
Growth in Santa Clarita – The Center at Needham Ranch
There is so much growth within the Santa Clarita Valley and we are excited to share another development that is bringing more than just industrial space to our community.1-mile North of the Interstate 5 and 14 freeway sits The Center at Needham Ranch. This 135-acre...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE