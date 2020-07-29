Growth in Santa Clarita – IAC Commerce Center

IAC Commerce Center is a 1.3 million square foot project that has brought brand new industrial buildings to the Santa Clarita Valley. Each, state of the art building ranges from over 93,000 to 300,000 square feet. Many of the buildings are already occupied and the remaining buildings available are building 8 with 113, 000 SF and building 4 with 134,000 SF. Each of these buildings are divisible and can fit any need. Each building is outfitted with ideal features like heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, dock high positions and ground level loading doors. This development gives quick access to the 126 and 1-5 freeway allowing for simple a simple commute to major airports, ports and downtown city centers.

For more information go to www.iacvalencia.com.

Location: Valencia Commerce Center – western terminus of Witherspoon Parkway

Area: 1.3M SF

Tenants:

Accurate Freight

Covercraft

Mechanix Wear

Amazon

Bay Center Foods

