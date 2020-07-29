 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Growth in Santa Clarita – IAC Commerce Center

by | Jul 29, 2020 | Community

IAC Commerce Center is a 1.3 million square foot project that has brought brand new industrial buildings to the Santa Clarita Valley. Each, state of the art building ranges from over 93,000 to 300,000 square feet. Many of the buildings are already occupied and the remaining buildings available are building 8 with 113, 000 SF and building 4 with 134,000 SF. Each of these buildings are divisible and can fit any need. Each building is outfitted with ideal features like heavy power, ESFR sprinklers, dock high positions and ground level loading doors. This development gives quick access to the 126 and 1-5 freeway allowing for simple a simple commute to major airports, ports and downtown city centers.
For more information go to www.iacvalencia.com.

Location: Valencia Commerce Center – western terminus of Witherspoon Parkway
Area: 1.3M SF
Tenants:
Accurate Freight
Covercraft
Mechanix Wear
Amazon
Bay Center Foods

Com-IACCommerceCenter-P6
Com-IACCommerceCenter-P5
Com-IACCommerceCenter-P4
Com-IACCommerceCenter-P3
Com-IACCommerceCenter-P2
Com-IACCommerceCenter-P1

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442