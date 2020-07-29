Growth in Santa Clarita – Newhall Crossing/Laemmle Theatre

The Santa Clarita Valley is a burgeoning community that boasts family fun and safety. It is also the place that has a thriving business culture and has been on the path to growing this culture with many new developments, especially within the Newhall area. To meet the needs for a family friendly yet booming night life scene, Old Tow Newhall is now the home of the Newhall Crossing. Located in the heart of Old Town Newhall, this mixed-use development has retail spaces, apartment living and the new Laemmle Theater, a great independent, foreign, and art house cinema. At this time the opening date is TBA as the growing issues with the current pandemic are blurring the foreseeable future. The apartment complex has 47 units with spacious floor plans and high-end finishes it is currently about 70 percent occupied.

The commercial space consists of 20,000 square feet made for retailers, food, soft goods and so much more.

For more information go to www.newhallcrossings.com and www.laemmle.com/theater/newhall.

Location: Old Town Newhall

Area: 20,000

Tenants:

XRO Fresh Churro Bar (Eatery)

The Glasshouse LA (Dance Studio)

C’est L’Amour Nail (Spa Service)

The Loaf Japanese Bakery & Café (Eatery)

Rustic Burger House (Restaurant)

Grit + Gratitude (Holistic wellness, Pilates and fitness studio)

Pops Artisanal Creamery (Ice cream shop)

Maginn’s Irish Pub (Irish Pub)