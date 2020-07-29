Growth in Santa Clarita – Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
The original Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department sits on about 20,000 square feet and does not accommodate everything they have. This prompted the planning committee and city officials to begin reassessing the need for a new facility and late 2018 they broke ground. As one of the first sheriff’s station built in decades this new facility is another addition to the growth of our community. This new station is located on Golden Valley and measures around 46,000 square feet with a 4,000 detached vehicle servicing station, heliport, 9-1-1 dispatch center and a jail. These amenities are a result from the needs of the community allowing the Sheriff’s Department to continue protecting and serving in a more efficient way. The new site is said to be completed in 2021 and fully operational shortly after.
For more information go to www.lasd.org/santa-clarita-valley.
Location: Golden Valley Road
Area: 46,000+ square feet
Amenities:
• Heliport
• 9-1-1 dispatch center
• Detention Center
Completion: 2021
