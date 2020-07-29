Growth in Santa Clarita – Southern California Innovation Park
Santa Clarita is growing at an exponential rate, are you ready? One thing is for certain our little “awesometown” is not so little any longer and we as a community are preparing for this growth through new developments. One of the major commercial spaces in our valley is the Southern California Innovation Park formerly Mann Biomedical Park, and the developers are modernizing with the times to truly live up to their slogan “Your workplace elevated” with state of the art industrial spaces that range from near 40,000SF to almost 140,000SF. These spaces offer highly functional buildings, exceptional truck loading 32’ clear high ceilings, ESFR Sprinklers, close proximity to the I-5 freeway, and 160 acres of secured space. Southern California Innovation Park is home to large businesses such as Bioness and Boston Scientific. The plans for the new buildings are well underway and are projected to be complete by 2021.
For more information go to www.intertexpropertyadvisors.com/property/property3.
Location: Rye Canyon Loop
Area: 38,535-136,990 square feet
Tenants: Bioness, Boston Scientific, Wolf Creek Brewery
Scheduled Completion: Summer 2021
