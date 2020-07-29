Growth in Santa Clarita – The Center at Needham Ranch
There is so much growth within the Santa Clarita Valley and we are excited to share another development that is bringing more than just industrial space to our community.1-mile North of the Interstate 5 and 14 freeway sits The Center at Needham Ranch. This 135-acre space includes industrial buildings that range in space from 40,000 to 216,320 square feet. These buildings are situated on a beautiful park-like setting and are close to everything. With its close proximity to the freeway it is the prime location for access to the San Fernando Valley, Burbank Airport, Downtown Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, Los Angeles Airport, Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach perfect for those who have business throughout the Southern California area.
Each building is outfitted with state-of the-art features like 28’-36’ or more minimum clear height possible, ESFR sprinklers, exceptional architectural design, large truck courts featuring both dock high and ground level loading and each office area can be built to suit. These smart design and ample spaces has attracted businesses such as Amazon to chose this space as the newest location for its fulfillment centers. Also coming to this space is Illumination Dynamics, a support company to the entertainment industry. There are other buildings that are available for lease and a new phase that will be coming soon.
For more information go to www.thecenteratneedhamranch.com.
Location: North of Highway 14
135-acre business park
4.2 million SF of industrial and commercial
Tenants:
Illumination Dynamics
Amazon
