Growth in Santa Clarita – Valencia Gateway V

Developed by the Sheridan Ebbert Development and AEW Capital Management L.P., this 14-acre industrial/commercial development is located in Valencia Commerce Center on Hancock Park west of Commerce Center Drive, and north of route 126. One of the units has over 50,000 square feet available with office space inside over 2,000 square feet. This property features dock high loading, ESFR Sprinklers and 28’ clear height. This development is close to highway 126 and Interstate 5 via Commerce Center Drive. This close proximity allows for excellent project identity with over one-half mile of visibility from the 126. Valencia Gateway V is located in an amenity-rich environment with numerous dining and retail options. By moving your business to this location, you are within an hour away from all major airports and ports. Major tenants have already begun moving into the space.

For more information go to www.properties.cbre.us/gateway-park/gateway-v.html.

Location: Valencia Commerce Center – Hancock Parkway west of Commerce Center Drive Area: 14 acres

Tenants: Adept Fasteners (under construction), Logix

Federal Credit Union (under construction), Vision Media