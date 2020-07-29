Growth in Santa Clarita – Westfield Valencia Town Center

Last year, Westfield announced their plan for the new look of the mall by extending and connecting patios, incorporating new businesses in the unused spaces like a Costco and possible gym and movie theater. When COVID-19 hit, the plans had just been approved for a $100 million investment at Westfield Town Center. These improvements will provide new and modern amenities for SCV residents. The renovations are in the construction planning phase; construction is expected to take over a year to complete.

Sears closed down at the end of 2018 and officials saw this as an opportunity for growth that benefits residents with a new and convenient second Santa Clarita Costco to replace the closed Sears, a new 320 space rooftop parking lot with direct access to The Patios, additional specialty brand shops, expansion of The Canyon, and so much more. For years the patios at Westfield Town Center has been a space for the community to not only shop but share experiences and was the driving force behind the proposed project. Adding more spaces and extending the ever so popular patios would create a space where families can go out and have the time of their lives in a safe and secure space.

Westfield Valencia Town Center is known to be the center of the town and has several activities and experiences available during the year. Through the Patio Connection Project, the added space will encourage the experiences such as live music and entertainment, specialty holiday evets and local art and artist events to expand throughout the year.

For more information go to www.westfield.com/valencia/patiosconnection.

Location: Valencia Blvd

$100 million investment

486 full-time equivalent direct and indirect jobs

Tenants:

Costco and possibly a gym and movie theater

Completion: 2021

