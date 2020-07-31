SCV Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Leads Community Giving to Provide Laptops to the Boys & GIrls Club

The SCV Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Alliance provides nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club as schools begin to make decisions for full time virtual learning for the beginning of the school year.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced today its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local non-profits with much-needed resources during this time.

“Now more than ever, our community needs to step up and give back, and the Latino Business Alliance has heard the call to action and want to continue to support our youth in as many ways as possible,” stated, Henry Rodriguez, Chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “With today’s uncertainty in education for our children, donating laptops to assure virtual learning to the families of the Boys and Girls Club aligns with our purpose of a better business community and a brighter future for all!”

The Latino Business Alliance works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino customers and businesses. The SCV Chamber strongly believes a growing Latino population is a vital part of our diverse and expanding business community. We understand the importance in providing assistance and support for Latino-owned businesses and working with our members on how to best market to the Latino community.

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong philanthropic community with more than 100 locally based non-profit organizations that help our community thrive. Our non-profits are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future. The LBA worked to support the Chamber’s Non-Profit Council’s mission, to provide business resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow, and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals.

“We are very pleased with the work our Latino Business Alliance has been doing this year, given the pandemic, and for them to complement our Non-Profit Council’s mission, our councils are building community and staying #SCVProud,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “As we continuously work and adapt to the current environment, we can’t forget what makes the Santa Clarita Valley great, and that is our local non-profits who are working to serve our community.”

The Latino Business Alliance is looking into their next initiative to help our community during this dire time. If you are a Latino-owned business and are looking to get involved with the LBA or for non-profits who are in need of resources, please email hello@scvchamber.com and we will do our best to connect you with the necessary information.

ABOUT THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Photo by Joie de Vivre Photographie