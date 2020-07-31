Show the Santa Clarita Public Library How You “Imagine your Story”

Join the Library’s “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest Beginning August 1

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites residents of all ages to join the “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest! Submit a high-resolution image of you reading your favorite book, re-enacting a book scene, showcasing your favorite genre, dressed up as a memorable book character or author and more! However you “Imagine Your Story,” the Santa Clarita Public Library wants to see it! All photo entries are due by Monday, August 24, at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/ImagineContest.

The contest will open to the public on Saturday, August 1, and will run through Monday, August 31. Once the submission period closes on August 24, library staff will evaluate entries to determine the winners. Staff will select a first, second and third place winner in the photo contest that will be announced on all library social media accounts on August 31. The public will also have the chance to determine a “Public Vote Winner,” so participants are encouraged to submit their photos as soon as possible! Participants MUST also be following the Santa Clarita Public Library on Instagram.com/SCVPublicLiband like them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCVPublicLibrary to be eligible for the gift card prizes.

Virtual programming may be taking a brief break at the Santa Clarita Public Library in August, but staff are still encouraging residents to stay involved and to interact with the community on social media. Carrying the same theme as the library’s recent Summer Reading Program, the “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest is a great way for book-lovers to showcase what they have been reading this Summer, their go-to book genres and more in a fun way for the public to enjoy! Learn more and enter the contest at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/ImagineContest!