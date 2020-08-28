A Note From the Publishers – September 2020

It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Roberta G. Veloz, we send our deepest condolences to Roberta’s family and friends. The quote above really spoke to me as it reflects the life of this most kind-hearted and giving woman. Those who knew Roberta praise her work with countless organizations dedicated to helping the Santa Clarita Valley.Roberta was a transformative leader and faithful public servant in our community for many years, and we are honored to call her a dear friend. Her accomplished career was paired with extraordinary compassion for our community. Through her leadership and philanthropy, Roberta was a champion for health, you will see her name displayed on the Cardiovascular Lab at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. It’s a proud legacy and the marker of a life well-lived. Please turn to page 44 to read more about this fabulous woman.

Like many of you, I have been praying that life would have returned to normal by now. Well, at least the way life looked before COVID-19. As I write this column, I feel as if we are still living in some sort of alternate reality.

Masks and social-distancing have become an everyday way of life for many. I feel as if these new mandates go against my English upbringing. I usually greet folks with a hug or at the least, a handshake – not anymore. The worst part for me, though, is not being able to see my friends and family. But despite these unprecedented times our community is pushing forward, starting with some amazing non-profits in our valley.

It’s great to be able to feature two local non-profits on our cover this month. Thinking outside the box are the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Circle of Hope, both are producing virtual events this year, so if you are able, please support them in their efforts. We recently participated in Vine 2 Wine To Go from our own backyard and it was so much fun. It was as if we had a sense of normalcy again. Following these events we have brought to you another section of community growth.

Our coverage of commercial development in the SCV was a great hit last month, so we looked into residential growth this month – it’s really unbelievable just how many new active home builders we have here, we would love to hear your views on growth, are you for it or against it? Send your comments to linda@santaclaritamagazine.com. As we move into the fall season and get a break from the overwhelming heat our sister publication has something special for you.

We are working on our October/November issue of élite Magazine where we will be bringing you the winners of our Ultimate Awards and kicking off our next category which will be Ladies in Business – be sure to cast your votes. If you are not receiving élite Magazine you can subscribe free of charge at www.scvelitemagazine.com.

On a personal note, our son Alexander and his partner Arnold had postponed two wedding dates this year due to COVID-19. However, we are delighted to say that they tied the knot on August 22nd, 2020 at a small intimate dinner party on our patio. We are so proud of these two young gentlemen and we welcome Arnold to our family and wish them a long and very happy life together. We are looking forward to celebrating with all friends ad family in 2021.

Stay safe out there and always remember to shop local!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi

