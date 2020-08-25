A Warm Welcome – Preferred Glass & Windows
We at Preferred Glass & Windows work with more than just glass and mirrors; we also install and replace doors, windows, showers and tubs as well as storefronts.
Our team works with a variety of door products including vinyl, fiberglass, aluminum, wood clad, and wood. Installation typically only takes one day, but our high-quality materials will last for years and are backed by a lifetime guarantee! These elegant, sturdy doors add an air of authority to your home or business. Our doors also keep the cool air in during the summer and the heat in during the winter which helps you save on energy bills. The vast majority of installations are done with no stucco or drywall damage. You will see an instant increase in the value of your property!
Preferred Glass & Windows is located at 23032 Soledad Canyon Road, at Bouquet Canyon. For more information, please call 661-298-2165.
