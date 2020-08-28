Circle of Hope Announces Annual Fundraising Event Twilight Tea….Dinner, Entertainment & Iced Tea Cocktails

Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 that will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program. Traditionally a daytime English Tea brunch, this year’s event will be offered as a semi virtual Twilight Evening Tea with dinner, iced tea cocktails, music, and entertainment, all with an innovative international flair. This year’s theme will focus on peace and unity with the theme “It’s a Small World”. “I’m so excited for this year’s theme”, said one of this year’s event co-chairs, Rebecca DeLuca. “We have created an evening that is unique, diverse and filled with fun and joy while bringing our community together to support a great cause and organization”. This unique and high energy “tea party” will include a delicious internationally themed dinner and dessert, iced tea cocktails, and gift bags for all attendees that will be picked up curbside from Marston’s Restaurant. The evening will also include an exciting interactive program that includes guest speakers, cancer survivor Vanessa Wilk and her husband Scott Wilk, music, international dancing and entertainment, a fabulous on-line silent auction and more. Whether you hold the party in your home with family or together with a few friends on a socially distanced outdoor patio, your support will ensure that those with cancer in our community will receive the help they need to fight their battle with cancer. “This year more than any other has been especially challenging for fundraising, but we will continue to find ways to have the funds we need to help those with cancer in our community”, stated Laura Kirchhoff, Executive Director. “The Twilight Tea will help do just that.”

All tickets include your choice of dinner from an international themed menu served by Marston’s Restaurant, dessert and a Twilight Tea gift bag filled with fun and unique items including an assortment of iced tea cocktails with fresh ingredients to pair with your international feast, a beautiful iced tea glass, and an assortment of special gifts. VIP tickets also include a raffle ticket in the VIP Twilight Tea drawing and a bottle of specially paired Entourage wine to enjoy with your meal. “Having the right wine with your meal is very important”, said Rick Pratt, Wine Sponsor and master winemaker of Entourage Two Papas Wines. “I will be pairing a specially selected bottle of artfully crafted red or white boutique wine that will go perfect with each meal on the menu and I am sure each guest will enjoy.”

This year’s event is being chaired by two of the organizations long time volunteers and board members Debra Ragonig and Rebecca DeLuca . “I am beyond thrilled to co-chair this year’s event for Circle of Hope, a cause that is extremely close to my heart. Our committee has worked hard to add some exciting new concepts to the event that are sure to bring fun and surprises to our guests” stated Ragonig, “The Twilight Tea will certainly make for an exciting Saturday night!”.

The organization is currently looking for donations of any kind in the way of certificates, merchandise or services to be used in its silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event and tickets can be purchased on the Circle of Hope website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea. For more information on the Twilight Tea, becoming a sponsor or making an auction item donation, please contact the organization at 661 254-5218 or info@circleofhopeinc.org . Circle of Hope provides emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies and support groups to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community. All programs are offered free of charge. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Federal Tax I.D. #20-0680327