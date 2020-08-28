Craig Martin’s Home of the Month
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! This stunning home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1824 square feet of living space is the home you will not want to leave! This cul-de-sac home offers so many beautiful upgrades throughout. The living room features a brick fireplace and built-in shelving. The dining room has views of the beautiful mountains. A kitchen like you have never seen with California Faucets Davoli series polished nickel faucet, instant hot water faucet, Blanco Ikon Silgranit Farmhouse Sink, white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room with Toto toilet with washlet seat. Upstairs find all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with sliding glass door to balcony! The master en-suite has a separate shower and freestanding tub, dual sinks, California Faucets Bel Canto series faucets in satin bronze, Thermostatic shower system shower head, rain head, and hand-shower, Steam shower with aroma and audio system and an Axent intelligent toilet. The secondary bedrooms are great sized too. Enjoy nightly sunsets in your beautifully landscaped, private, hill-top backyard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio with ceiling fans. Near Award-winning schools, shopping and 14 freeway.
Craig Martin works with both the buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks in the top 1 percent of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was also featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor. Call 661-361-6843 or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty ONE Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia. Fall Selling Sale! List Your Home for 2% Call for Details.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2020
It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Roberta G. Veloz, we send our deepest condolences to Roberta’s family and friends. The quote above really spoke to me as it reflects the life of this most kind-hearted and giving woman. Those who knew...
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Virtual Edition Benefitting Kids with Cancer – Premieres on September 12th
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.“Due to the global pandemic associated with Covid-19, we have...
Circle of Hope Announces Annual Fundraising Event Twilight Tea….Dinner, Entertainment & Iced Tea Cocktails
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 that will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program. Traditionally a daytime English Tea brunch, this year’s event...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE