Craig Martin’s Home of the Month

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! This stunning home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1824 square feet of living space is the home you will not want to leave! This cul-de-sac home offers so many beautiful upgrades throughout. The living room features a brick fireplace and built-in shelving. The dining room has views of the beautiful mountains. A kitchen like you have never seen with California Faucets Davoli series polished nickel faucet, instant hot water faucet, Blanco Ikon Silgranit Farmhouse Sink, white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Conveniently located downstairs is a powder room with Toto toilet with washlet seat. Upstairs find all 4 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet with sliding glass door to balcony! The master en-suite has a separate shower and freestanding tub, dual sinks, California Faucets Bel Canto series faucets in satin bronze, Thermostatic shower system shower head, rain head, and hand-shower, Steam shower with aroma and audio system and an Axent intelligent toilet. The secondary bedrooms are great sized too. Enjoy nightly sunsets in your beautifully landscaped, private, hill-top backyard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio with ceiling fans. Near Award-winning schools, shopping and 14 freeway.

