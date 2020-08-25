Custom Glass Experts – Valencia Custom Shower Doors
Due to COVID-19, we will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our technicians and customers. We are available by appointment only (service or part pickup) and want to be available this difficult time. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions!
Valencia Custom Shower Doors is a locally owned and operated family business that specializes in custom frameless shower enclosures, custom mirrors, mirrored wardrobe doors, custom window services, and more. We strive to make sure our customers are always happy with our service.
Our objective is not to up-sell our customers, but to go the extra mile to make them happy. Our team of Santa Clarita custom glass specialists believes customers deserve the best products at fair prices. We strive to create a unique customer experience, whether you are upgrading your bathroom or you need shower door repair. Our prices are competitive in all areas of residential and commercial glass and we look forward to providing all of the assistance you need with your custom project.
Community Involvement
Just one of the ways we stay involved in the community is by working with Mommy’s Little Monsters to put on exotic pet rescue and educational presentations. For information on booking a presentation, or to apply to rescue an exotic pet, don’t hesitate to reach out to our team.
Why Choose Us?
Providing our customers with excellent products and service is not just a tagline, it is what our family-owned business believes in.
Call (661) 403-4471 to schedule your next custom service from our window glass company. We proudly serve Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, and the surrounding Santa Clarita communities.
