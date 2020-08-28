Growth in Santa Clarita – KB Homes – Vista Canyon
Auburn at Vista Canyon
In conjunction with the Vista Canyon development, KB Homes started construction on two new residential areas. One of these developments is Auburn at Vista Canyon. As part of an eco-friendly campaign these new homes are built with the environment in mind. These are ENERGY STAR® certified homes and have been tested and verified by an outside party inspector. There are three models ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms and are starting at $587,990. Each of the floor plans boast space with plenty of options to make this your ideal home. In this neighborhood you are minutes away from the 14-freeway making it perfect for commuters or if you are local, this new development has made it easy to bike or walk to major infrastructures within the Santa Clarita Valley, including the new Vista Canyon that will have plenty of commercial space, restaurants and stores coming soon.
Three Models
3 to 5 bedrooms
ENERGY STAR® certified
Minutes to the freeway and transit centers
Close to parks and trails
Zoned Schools: Sulpher Springs Community School
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
Bluma at Vista Canyon
The second residential development in the Vista Canyon area is Bluma. These new homes boast space, affordability and comfort for growing families. Close to highly-rated public schools, new commercial space that will bring in several restaurants, activities and retail that will make this the community of the future. There are three models starting from $556,790 and range in space from 1401 square feet to 1690 square feet. KB homes wanted to give residents more at affordable rates with options to make your design dreams a reality with personal design consultants available and partnerships with well-known com-panies like Kholer, Whirlpool and Sherwin Williams.
Three models
3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
1401 to 1690 square feet
Minutes away from the 14-freeway
Close to entertainment, retail and commercial space
Zoned Schools: Sulpher Springs Community School,
La Mesa Junior High School & Golden Valley High School
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2020
It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Roberta G. Veloz, we send our deepest condolences to Roberta’s family and friends. The quote above really spoke to me as it reflects the life of this most kind-hearted and giving woman. Those who knew...
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Virtual Edition Benefitting Kids with Cancer – Premieres on September 12th
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.“Due to the global pandemic associated with Covid-19, we have...
Circle of Hope Announces Annual Fundraising Event Twilight Tea….Dinner, Entertainment & Iced Tea Cocktails
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 that will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program. Traditionally a daytime English Tea brunch, this year’s event...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE