Growth in Santa Clarita – KB Homes – Vista Canyon

Auburn at Vista Canyon

In conjunction with the Vista Canyon development, KB Homes started construction on two new residential areas. One of these developments is Auburn at Vista Canyon. As part of an eco-friendly campaign these new homes are built with the environment in mind. These are ENERGY STAR® certified homes and have been tested and verified by an outside party inspector. There are three models ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms and are starting at $587,990. Each of the floor plans boast space with plenty of options to make this your ideal home. In this neighborhood you are minutes away from the 14-freeway making it perfect for commuters or if you are local, this new development has made it easy to bike or walk to major infrastructures within the Santa Clarita Valley, including the new Vista Canyon that will have plenty of commercial space, restaurants and stores coming soon.

Three Models

3 to 5 bedrooms

ENERGY STAR® certified

Minutes to the freeway and transit centers

Close to parks and trails

Zoned Schools: Sulpher Springs Community School

La Mesa Junior High School

Golden Valley High School

Bluma at Vista Canyon

The second residential development in the Vista Canyon area is Bluma. These new homes boast space, affordability and comfort for growing families. Close to highly-rated public schools, new commercial space that will bring in several restaurants, activities and retail that will make this the community of the future. There are three models starting from $556,790 and range in space from 1401 square feet to 1690 square feet. KB homes wanted to give residents more at affordable rates with options to make your design dreams a reality with personal design consultants available and partnerships with well-known com-panies like Kholer, Whirlpool and Sherwin Williams.

Three models

3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms

2 car garage

1401 to 1690 square feet

Minutes away from the 14-freeway

Close to entertainment, retail and commercial space

Zoned Schools: Sulpher Springs Community School,

La Mesa Junior High School & Golden Valley High School