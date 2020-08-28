Growth in Santa Clarita – Newhall Crossing
Combining modernism and luxury the Newhall Crossing apartments feature spacious floor plans that include private balconies that overlook the city-like nature of Old Town Newhall. Each apartment can be between 1 to 3 bedrooms that range from 918 to 1519 square feet. With two buildings for this complex the developers wanted to introduce a liv-ing space that would not greatly impact the area population-wise. These apartments are just a few feet away from an entertainment atmosphere with a public plaza that has trendy shops and restaurants and the upcoming 7-screen movie theater. These apart-ments are in the heart of Newhall and offer easy access to all the fun events that happen in this area all year-round including events like Senses and the Old Town Newhall Farmer’s Market.
Access to a Gym and Office Space
Great Parking
Walking Distance to Shopping, Entertainment,
Restuarants & Train Station
Appartment is 918-1519 square feet & 1 to 3 bedrooms
Modern Design, Luxury living
