Growth in Santa Clarita – Pardee Homes – Aliento
In these new neighborhoods you are surrounded by terraced hillsides and picturesque ridgelines. Here you find a combination of sophistication and luxury with a very close-knit family friendly environment.
Cresta
Cresta is where modern luxury meets natural beauty. Situated near hilltops and breathtaking views, Cresta invites new homeowners to lead a very active lifestyle with plenty of outdoor areas and a resort-style club for recreation. These homes offer a mix of charming courtyards and stylish exteriors that give open floor plans for you and your family to feel right at home.
Priced from the $800s
3,144 – 4,290 Sq.Ft.
2 – 3 Car Garage
4 – 6 Beds
3.5 – 5.5 Baths
LivingSmart® design
Resort-style Club for
Fitness and Recreation
Parks
Pools and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School.
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
Arista
Arista gives a fresh take on modern living. These models offer a welcoming environment perfect for cooking, dining mingling and fresh-air spaces. Also giving several options to flex with you. You have a choice between one and two storyhomes with a various style options for your ever-evolving life. Personalize your space with a den or bonus room so that you have that extra space for family and friends when they visit.
Priced from the $700s
2,530 – 4,095 Sq.Ft.
2 – 3 Car Garage
3 – 6 Beds
2.5 – 5 Baths
LivingSmart® design
Resort-style Club for Fitness and Recreation
Parks, Pool and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School.
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
Verano at Aliento Active Adult
Verano At Aliento Active Adult is a 55 and better community that makes way for those who seek an active lifestyle. You want to be around people who are like-minded so this is the ideal place for you. Tucked inside beautiful landscapes so you can live your golden years in style and comfort. The Club in this neighborhood offers wine lockers for wine enthusiast and plenty of recreational activities to keep you going all week long. You have worked hard all your life so why not enjoy the fruit of your labor with Verano At Aliento Active Adult.
Priced from the mid $500s
1,599 – 2,470 Sq.Ft.
2 Car Garage
2 – 4 Beds | 2 – 4 Baths
LivingSmart® design
Resort-style Club for Fitness and Recreation
Parks, Pools and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School.
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
