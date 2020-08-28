Growth in Santa Clarita – Pardee Homes – Skyline
Skyline offers a modern, resort-style atmosphere that is accompanied with LivingSmart® technology that allows your home to be more energy and water efficient.
LUNA
Luna is setting the standard for home elegance. This home gives LA home vibes and is built amongst the wide-open outdoor backdrop of the Pardee Homes Skyline development. With one or two-story designs this home offers open floor plans with modern finishes to give you the perfect space to call your own. Possibilities are endless with Luna.
Starting from low $600ks
LivingSmart® Technology
2,095 – 2,950 Sq. Ft.
2 Car Garage
3 – 5 Beds 2 – 4 Baths
Resort-style Club for
Fitness and Recreation
Parks, Pools and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School
New elementary coming soon!
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
LYRA
Offering more is the Lyra neighborhood. Here you have plenty of space with homes that offer up to 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. There is enough space to accommodate for the way you want to live with options for guest suites and outdoor rooms that lead into the expertly designed kitchens.
Priced from the low $700s
2,861 – 3,506 Sq. Ft.
2 – 4 Car Garage
4 – 7 Beds 2.5 – 5 Baths
Resort-style Club for Fitness and Recreation
Parks, Pools and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School
New elementary coming soon!
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
SOLA
This is home is made for those who take charge! In these homes you will find two-stories of open space that combines fun design options for personalization and fresh takes on Prairie, Spanish and Farmhouse architectural styles. Also, they include flexible spaces like lofts, dens, and bonus rooms giving you unlimited new possibilities for your hobbies and entertainment.
Priced from the high $500s
1,882 – 2,465 Sq. Ft. 2 Car Garage
3 – 4 Beds 2.5 – 3 Baths
Resort-style Club for Fitness and Recreation
Parks, Pools and Spa
Zoned Schools:
Golden Oak Community School
New elementary coming soon!
La Mesa Junior High School
Golden Valley High School
