Growth in Santa Clarita – The Highlands at Tesoro Del Valle

by | Aug 27, 2020 | Community

The Highlands at Tesoro Del Valle is a new community that is in its planning stages. This new community boast wide open spaces with a more intimate connection with nature. There will be several neighborhoods that surround private and public recreation areas and community centers. Within this development there are plans for senior living residencies giving a very low impact on the local school population. The highlands are just minutes away from the thriving community that surrounds it; with entertainment, convenient shopping, healthcare facilities, and award-winning schools. The Highlands is the community of the future and will make a great addition to the Santa Clarita Valley.

55+ Community
Parks and Recreation that are either private or public
Schools:
Tesoro del Valle Elementary – tesorodelvalle.saugususd.org
Rio Norte Jr. High – rionortejuniorhigh.org
Valencia High – valenciavikings.com

