Heat and Cool Efficiently – GW Richardson Heating and Air Conditioning

As much as half the energy used in your home goes to heating and cooling. Making smart decisions about your home’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system can have a big effect on your utility bills and your comfort. Take these simple steps to increase the efficiency of your heating and cooling system.

Change Your Air Filter Regularly

Check your filter every month, especially during heavy use months (winter and summer). If the filter looks dirty after a month, change it. At a minimum, change the filter every three months. A dirty filter will slow down air flow and make the system work harder to keep you warm or cool – wasting energy. A clean filter will also prevent dust and dirt from building up in the system – leading to expensive maintenance and/or early failure.

Tune Up Your HVAC Equipment Twice a Year

Just as a tune-up for your car improve your gas mileage, a yearly tune-up of your heating and cooling system can improve efficiency and comfort.

Install a Programmable Thermostat

A programmable thermostat is ideal for people who are away from home during set periods of time throughout the week. Through proper use of pre-programmed settings, a programmable thermostat can save you about hundreds of dollars every year in energy costs.

