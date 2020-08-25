Late Summer Events – Green Thumb Garden Center
ADVERTISE WITH US
Flex Alerts, Power Outages And Wildfires Are Here…
Does it ever end, one challenge after another? With the demands of COVID-19, the last thing you need is the threat of Wildfires, Power outages, Flex alerts and the problems that come with all of that. With Wildfires you get power outages, and those outages will place...
Fall Is Here!!!
In September, the Fall weather is slowly coming upon us, we always look forward to the beginning of cooler months and Fall reception! For the Fall months think about window treatments. Window treatments are my specialty because they are custom treatments that frame...
SCV Water Takes Home Statewide Communications Award Award received for the Agency’s PFAS Community Outreach
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals. This marks the first award for the Agency’s communications...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE