Light Sells Homes

Current blistering summer temperatures may encourage us to keep the blinds tightly closed, but we all know that fabulous light and stunning views sell homes. Sunlight gives the illusion of space and accentuates the beautiful features of any home. And light streaming through clean windows demonstrates that the home has been well-maintained.

If you have already or are considering listing your home, put “Professional Window Cleaning” on top of your pre-sale to-do list. Stay off the ladder! Window Genie can make your home’s brightest assets shine. A thorough interior and exterior window cleaning can erase years of deferred glass, screen, and frame cleaning. In many cases, we can substantially dissolve mineral build-up to let the sunshine in and to present your home in its very best light to potential buyers.

If you have a view home, many real estate professionals recommend showing your home with the screens off entirely to bring that fabulous scenery into every room. A home “Spa Day” that includes a house wash, window cleaning, driveway, garage doors, and exterior living space pressure wash will fully prepare your home to WOW prospective buyers. Who knows – once you’ve created the sparkling clean home of your dreams – you may decide to take that For Sale sign down and enjoy the fruits of Window Genie’s expertise. Please contact us for a no-obligation quote with multi-service discounts.

Window Genie of Santa Clarita 661-568-6768 www.windowgenie.com/santaclarita