Lowest Home Loan Rates in 30+ Years

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the ever-changing financial marketplace, interest rates are at their absolute lowest levels ever. In my 30+ year career, I have never experienced interest rates below 3%, until just recently. For borrowers buying homes now, you have hit the interest rate jackpot! And for those of you considering taking advantage of this once in a blue moon opportunity, even if you have refinanced in the last 7-8 months, you should consider making a phone call if you have a 30-year mortgage rate at 3.5% or above. If you have a 15-year mortgage at or over 3.5%, you should reach out for a quote. If you have a first loan and a heloc second loan, it may be best to consider paying off those two loans for one loan with a low rate. Of course, many factors contribute to qualifications, so keep that in mind. Should you like to check out what some of my awesome clients have had to say about the way we do business and our rates, please go to https://socialsurvey.me/pages/curt-kravitz. I would love to hear from you!

Curt Kravitz is the Senior Loan Officer for Bay Equity Home Loans. Please call him at 661-705-2500 or email him at ckravitz@bayeo.com.