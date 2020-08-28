Lowest Home Loan Rates in 30+ Years
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the ever-changing financial marketplace, interest rates are at their absolute lowest levels ever. In my 30+ year career, I have never experienced interest rates below 3%, until just recently. For borrowers buying homes now, you have hit the interest rate jackpot! And for those of you considering taking advantage of this once in a blue moon opportunity, even if you have refinanced in the last 7-8 months, you should consider making a phone call if you have a 30-year mortgage rate at 3.5% or above. If you have a 15-year mortgage at or over 3.5%, you should reach out for a quote. If you have a first loan and a heloc second loan, it may be best to consider paying off those two loans for one loan with a low rate. Of course, many factors contribute to qualifications, so keep that in mind. Should you like to check out what some of my awesome clients have had to say about the way we do business and our rates, please go to https://socialsurvey.me/pages/curt-kravitz. I would love to hear from you!
Curt Kravitz is the Senior Loan Officer for Bay Equity Home Loans. Please call him at 661-705-2500 or email him at ckravitz@bayeo.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2020
It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Roberta G. Veloz, we send our deepest condolences to Roberta’s family and friends. The quote above really spoke to me as it reflects the life of this most kind-hearted and giving woman. Those who knew...
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Virtual Edition Benefitting Kids with Cancer – Premieres on September 12th
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.“Due to the global pandemic associated with Covid-19, we have...
Circle of Hope Announces Annual Fundraising Event Twilight Tea….Dinner, Entertainment & Iced Tea Cocktails
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 that will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program. Traditionally a daytime English Tea brunch, this year’s event...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE