SCV Water Takes Home Statewide Communications Award Award received for the Agency’s PFAS Community Outreach
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals. This marks the first award for the Agency’s communications efforts.
“We are pleased to receive an CAPIO award for our PFAS outreach efforts,” said SCV Water’s Assistant General Manager Steve Cole. “Our customers are our top priority, and we are committed to clear and timely communication with our customers about all water quality changes and how we plan to address them.”
SCV Water took home a CAPIO Excellence in Public Information and Communication (EPIC) Award of Distinction in the Crisis Communications category for its effective, ongoing management of PFAS outreach. The multi-year strategy for customer and stakeholder engagement across multiple communication platforms included legislative policy development, community meetings, media relations, collateral development, website, video, social media and direct mail.
The CAPIO EPIC Awards are presented annually by CAPIO to honor outstanding public agency information and communications programs. This year’s award submissions were judged by the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO).
“We’ve been hard at work not only looking for ways to test and treat our water for PFAS, but also communicating with our customers every step of the way,” said SCV Water’s PIO Kathie Martin. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for our efforts by a well-respected association.”
CAPIO is the leading statewide organization dedicated to advancing public-sector communicators and has more than 700 members.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of manmade chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and were commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water and stains. Water agencies do not put these chemicals into the water, but over time very small amounts enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use. Exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.
For more information and resources on PFAS, visit yourSCVwater.com/pfas.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Flex Alerts, Power Outages And Wildfires Are Here…
Does it ever end, one challenge after another? With the demands of COVID-19, the last thing you need is the threat of Wildfires, Power outages, Flex alerts and the problems that come with all of that. With Wildfires you get power outages, and those outages will place...
Late Summer Events – Green Thumb Garden Center
[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3] ABOUT THE MAGAZINESanta Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and...
Fall Is Here!!!
In September, the Fall weather is slowly coming upon us, we always look forward to the beginning of cooler months and Fall reception! For the Fall months think about window treatments. Window treatments are my specialty because they are custom treatments that frame...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE