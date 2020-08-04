Supervisor Kathryn Barger Expresses Concern Regarding Board Action That Will Result in More County Spending.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstained from voting on two motions heard by the Board of Supervisors that seek to create two new county departments to serve older adults and economic development. In a report previously requested by the Board of Supervisors regarding the proposed creation of these departments, the Chief Executive Office had yet to finalize the necessary analysis that would indicate its proposed cost and staffing impacts. The detailed analysis, which would include the financial impacts and an assessment of staffing and organizational structure, is due to the Board of Supervisors later this year.
“While I support efforts to readjust and refocus county services where they can have the most impact, we should wait until we have received a detailed analysis to fully understand the fiscal impacts and the required resources and staffing for two new departments,” said Supervisor Barger. “We should continuously strive to better meet the needs of our residents and businesses but must do so in concert with an understanding of the economic well-being of our region and our ability to establish these departments at this time.”
Supervisor Barger voted no on two additional items that sought unrestricted general funds to increase the county’s arts grants and the affordable housing trust fund, totaling more than $10 million in county general fund dollars.
“The county is facing monumental economic upheaval created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting prolonged closures and healthcare costs,” Supervisor Barger continued. “The county should be even more judicious with taxpayers’ dollars and allocate funds accordingly. Unrestricted funds can be used in a variety of ways during this financial crisis, including to close the county’s current budget deficit and minimize future layoffs.“
ADVERTISE WITH US
Show the Santa Clarita Public Library How You “Imagine your Story”
Join the Library’s “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest Beginning August 1 The Santa Clarita Public Library invites residents of all ages to join the “Imagine Your Story” Photo Contest! Submit a high-resolution image of you reading your favorite book, re-enacting...
SCV Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Leads Community Giving to Provide Laptops to the Boys & GIrls Club
The SCV Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Alliance provides nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club as schools begin to make decisions for full time virtual learning for the beginning of the school year. The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce...
Circle of Hope Seeks Donations for Upcoming Silent Auction
Circle of Hope, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Newhall, Ca that provides educational, emotional and financial assistance to those with cancer in Santa Clarita. The organization is currently seeking the publics help in acquiring items that can be used in...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE