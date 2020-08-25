We All Need a Garden Sanctuary These Days!

Times are strange right now, there is so much uncertainty and it is both bringing families together and keeping them apart. There is a way to help calm everyone’s nerves and keep your family safe and healthy, and that is by creating a beautiful sanctuary in your own backyard.

Right now it is super hot out, so it is a great time to plan what you want to help you enjoy your gardens. Creating space outside to enjoy life, will allow your home to feel not as cramped and crowed because it actually adds to your livable space. Here is a list of things to think about, to help you plan your garden.

1. What are the activities that you’d like to move outside? Reading, eating, yoga, virtual work or school, a favorite family game.

2. What emotions would you like to evoke in your sanctuary?

3. What colors make you feel happy, calm, or comfortable?

4. Do you have any shade in your garden now? Where is it? If not, think about planning for the future with trees or a shade cover of some sort.

5. Would you like to welcome more birds, butterflies, and pollinators into your sanctuary?

6. Do you want space to grow food? Fruit trees and vegetables can thrive here.

7.Do you need to screen out any neighboring views or noise?

Taking these into consideration will help you create the Sanctuary that your family needs, it will help you sort out how much plant material you need and where you might need some hardscape. If you get stuck there are lots of resources online – ways to create a visual using Pinterest, Houzz and more. If you really get stuck, consider enlisting a professional. Landscape Designers are great collaborators and have connections with contractors if you don’t want to do it yourself. You can reach out to me, or find a designer online at apldca.org.

Julie Molinare is a Certified Landscape Designer living in the Santa Clarita for over 15 years. Julie taught the Introduction to Landscape Design Class @ CSUN Tseng College of Extended Learning and is Owner/Designer of The Grass Is Always Greener Designs 661-917-3521 www.thegrassisalwaysgreener.net