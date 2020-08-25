We Are Open – Fitucci Custom Cabinets
Great design is the first step to beautiful and functional cabinetry. Equally important is the use of premium materials and construction methods. At Fitucci, our cabinetry is completely custom made utilizing only the finest materials and paying the greatest attention to detail. Industry leading European hardware manufacturers such as Blum, Salice, Hafele and Grass are used in all of our cabinetry. For over 30 years we have built cabinetry of every style imaginable – Old world, country, contemporary & modern creations – We can accommodate any style while never sacrificing function for design. We understand the importance of combining the two. We also offer a line of cabinets with an eco-friendly approach. Your home is the reflection of Your personal taste & lifestyle.
Our production facilities are fully operational with no interruption in our supply-chain and our production lead-times remain unaffected. We offer face-to-face as well as online consultation & design review. Both showrooms, Van Nuys & Valencia are open to the public by appointment. Please call at 818.785.3535 or email us at fituccicabinets@gmail.com Your business is truly appreciated!
