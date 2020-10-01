A Note From the Publishers – October 2020

October is usually the busiest month of the year for our non-profits. In the past, our pages would typically be full of fabulous events that took months to organize in order to raise much needed funds! But in these unprecedented times our non-profits have found unique and interesting ways to still raise funds while adhering to social distancing guidelines. We are pleased to share that some are continuing with virtual events, take a look at our pretty full calendar on page 47. I must say though I’ve kind of enjoyed eating a delicious dinner and a glass of wine at home in my pajamas or dressed up with a few friends. The online auctions seem to be successful for many, for example, in the case of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, the auction was live for several weeks so you had time to peruse the pages and place your bids. I personally want to applaud our restaurants who continue to support the events even though they themselves are being challenged by having to sit people outdoors or rely on delivery and take out. Thank you to our restaurant owners for always being there for our non-profits! As we navigate this new normal our team is happy to highlight our non-profits again in this issue!

On our cover this month, we are excited to feature two non-profit events. To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on September 23 the ladies of Soroptimist International of Valencia present “XV11: 17 Years of Support” with 17 days of online silent auction bidding, the event will culminate on October 10 with delicious menu options and choices. Please turn to page 24 for more information.

Also, we take a look at a new, special event at the Gentle Barn, The Haunted Barnyard: Land of Nightmares. An interactive terrifyingly haunted barnyard experience. Turn to page 26 for more frightening information.

Elections are right around the corner so don’t forget to vote! Inside you will find our special section featuring local candidates. We’ve also listed information detailing the 12 propositions on the ballot this year so you can be more informed when heading to vote. Also, these are important dates to remember this voting season: October 5, 2020, counties will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots. October 19, 2020, last day to register to vote. November 3, 2020, Election Day Polls are open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. We would like to take a moment to thank all of the candidates for supporting the Santa Clarita Magazine with their messages, we have enjoyed working with everyone.

Recently, I met with other business owners in the SCV and I have to say I felt very fortunate. Publishing was classified as an essential business but when I hear from people that have dedicated their lives to building a business and then not being able to open their doors, it really breaks my heart. I am hoping that very soon we will be able to go to the gym, take our kids to soccer practice or even get a much-needed and well-deserved massage or facial. In the meantime it is best to start planning your activities once quarantine is over and we have compiled something to help you.

Don’t miss our directories this month where we feature a go-to Medical directory of the best in Santa Clarita and Fall Kid Activities Guide and of course our reccurring Dining Guide will help you decide what’s for dinner!

Look out for the October/November issue of our sister publication élite Magazine, it’s really beautiful with so many great stories of people and businesses living right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. We also announce the winners of our Ultimate Awards in the categories of Dining, Home & Garden and Kids Activities, so lots to check out. Not getting élite Magazine, please go on-line to subscribe for free.

Until next month, we wish you a very happy October and a safe Halloween.

Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi