 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Alot to Celebrate at SCV Sheriff’s Station

by | Sep 30, 2020 | Community

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is truly grateful for the ongoing support of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation. The men and women assigned to the station really appreciate your efforts and collaboration. The actions of the Foundation greatly contribute to the moral and overall wellness of all station personnel. Each month, the Foundation sponsors an employee recognition program.
Each of the below individuals were selected due to their actions, leadership, and commitment to the station.

• Sworn Employee of the month – Deputy Mario Acosta
Deputy Acosta made numerous DUI arrests in the month of August. His actions directly impacted the safety of our streets.
• Civilian Employee of the month – Custody Assistant Shawn Miller

CA Miller selflessly worked over 140 hours of overtime in the month of August to ensure the station jail remained in operation.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442