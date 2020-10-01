Alot to Celebrate at SCV Sheriff’s Station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is truly grateful for the ongoing support of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation. The men and women assigned to the station really appreciate your efforts and collaboration. The actions of the Foundation greatly contribute to the moral and overall wellness of all station personnel. Each month, the Foundation sponsors an employee recognition program.

Each of the below individuals were selected due to their actions, leadership, and commitment to the station.

• Sworn Employee of the month – Deputy Mario Acosta

Deputy Acosta made numerous DUI arrests in the month of August. His actions directly impacted the safety of our streets.

• Civilian Employee of the month – Custody Assistant Shawn Miller

CA Miller selflessly worked over 140 hours of overtime in the month of August to ensure the station jail remained in operation.