Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley 4th Annual Great Futures Breakfast: A Virtual Event
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to a virtual celebration of the 4th Annual Great Futures Breakfast on Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00am. This year, the Great Futures Breakfast will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in providing a safe place for kids as parents and guardians return to work, supporting academic success when children and teens can’t physically be in class, and building leaders during these unprecedented times. The event will include a light grab and go breakfast available for pick up the morning of the event. Please RSVP online at https://www.scvbgc.org/great-futures-breakfast/ by September 30th to reserve your place. We hope you can join us as the community comes together to raise funds to support youth in Santa Clarita Valley.
Great Futures Breakfast
Online with Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – October 2020
October is usually the busiest month of the year for our non-profits. In the past, our pages would typically be full of fabulous events that took months to organize in order to raise much needed funds! But in these unprecedented times our non-profits have found...
Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents “XVII: 17 Years of Support”
Join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on October 10th, 2020 as they present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”This year, due to an abundance of concern in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been...
The Haunted Barnyard: Land of Nightmares
This Halloween season get ready for the scare of a lifetime at THE haunted experience in SCV!Grab your guts and drive through our interactive terrifyingly haunted barnyard of nightmares! See if you can escape the Funhouse, journey through our Zombie Infested...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE