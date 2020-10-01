 

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley 4th Annual Great Futures Breakfast: A Virtual Event

by | Sep 30, 2020 | Community

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to a virtual celebration of the 4th Annual Great Futures Breakfast on Wednesday, October 7th at 9:00am. This year, the Great Futures Breakfast will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in providing a safe place for kids as parents and guardians return to work, supporting academic success when children and teens can’t physically be in class, and building leaders during these unprecedented times. The event will include a light grab and go breakfast available for pick up the morning of the event. Please RSVP online at https://www.scvbgc.org/great-futures-breakfast/ by September 30th to reserve your place. We hope you can join us as the community comes together to raise funds to support youth in Santa Clarita Valley.
Great Futures Breakfast
Online with Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

 

