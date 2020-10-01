Craig Martin’s Home of the Month – 25807 Via Cruz in Valencia

Located in one of Valencia’s most sought after neighborhoods you’ll find this light and bright home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and 1,728 Sq Ft of living space. As soon as you walk through the double doors into the home, you’ll notice the high ceilings and new laminate flooring. The living room features one of the homes 2 fireplaces, is wired for surround sound and is filled with lots of natural light. The adjacent dining area has its own entry to the side yard. Next you’ll walk into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room with the 2nd fireplace. Head on upstairs to all of the 3 bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has high ceilings, walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and 3/4 bath. A few of the many other features this home includes are a whole house attic fan, upgraded A/C and furnace unit, newer whole-house re-plumb which included a separate water line for the exterior water spigot, upgraded dual pane low-E windows throughout, and whole house carbon water filtration system. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in your spacious private backyard with lush landscaping, fruit trees and newer patio cover. This home is nestled on a gorgeous cul-de-sac, close to amazing schools, miles of paseos, parks, restaurants and great shopping. This family friendly community also includes swimming pools and parks. This is the one you will call home!

