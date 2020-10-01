JCI Santa Clarita Hosts “Cover the Canvas”

JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community is partnering with a local business Pinot’s Palette to offer a virtual painting workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley suitable for all skill levels.

Ignite the artist within as Pinot’s Palette guides participants step by step to create a work of art through Zoom. Based in Valencia, Pinot’s Palette is an art supply and training studio that gathers artists of all skill stages in a session for them to unleash their creativity.

Join JCI Santa Clarita for Cover the Canvas, sponsored by Loan Depot, and learn how to create your own masterpiece and enjoy charcuterie in the comfort of your own home. Tickets will include a guided paint session, paint kit and canvas provided by Pinot’s Palette and a charcuterie box from Farmstyle Charcuteries.

The training event will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM through Zoom. To register for the online event please sign-up through the Eventbrite website or app.

All proceeds from this virtual event will support the JCI Santa Clarita annual event Santa’s Helpers. If you would like to donate more or become a sponsor for this online event, when purchasing your ticket also purchase the sponsorship ticket. For more information, visit www.jcisantaclarita.com.