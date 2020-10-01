Zonta Announces “Women In Service” Luncheon Rescheduled

Women Working For A Cause, Not For Applause. Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting its annual event, “Women in Service”, which honors outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Due to the pandemic, this year’s “Women in Service” event has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Santa Clarita. Registration will begin at 10:00 am, followed by lunch and the program.

The luncheon honors dynamic volunteers who are nominated by non-profit organizations that share the Zonta mission. These extraordinary women contribute their time and expertise to make our community a better place to live. All nominees will be honored; however, one nominee will be chosen to receive the “Carmen Sarro Award” for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service”.

The luncheon will be held at the beautiful Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita. Reservations are $75 before April 1, 2021 and $90 after. Doors will open at 10:00 am for registration, social and seating. The program will begin at 11:00 am. Reservations are available at: www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.

For more information, please visit www.scvzonta.org OR call 661-252-9351.