A New You! Contest Call-Out

by | Oct 28, 2020 | Community

Being physically active offers benefits far beyond the obvious. Especially when paired with a nutritional diet, exercise makes you happier, sharper at work and more energetic!
Have you been spending an exceptional amount of time and effort going to the gym? Or maybe you’ve been dedicated to a fitness routine and are finally seeing the payoff! Here is your chance to brag about all your hard work!
If you’ve made the decision to live a healthy lifestyle, get toned up, or just work off some negative energy, send us your before and after pictures for the chance to share your success with the community!
To participate, please email your photo submissions to contest@santaclaritamagazine.com by November 30. The winners will be published in the January issue of Santa Clarita Magazine.

