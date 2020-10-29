A New You! Contest Call-Out
Being physically active offers benefits far beyond the obvious. Especially when paired with a nutritional diet, exercise makes you happier, sharper at work and more energetic!
Have you been spending an exceptional amount of time and effort going to the gym? Or maybe you’ve been dedicated to a fitness routine and are finally seeing the payoff! Here is your chance to brag about all your hard work!
If you’ve made the decision to live a healthy lifestyle, get toned up, or just work off some negative energy, send us your before and after pictures for the chance to share your success with the community!
To participate, please email your photo submissions to contest@santaclaritamagazine.com by November 30. The winners will be published in the January issue of Santa Clarita Magazine.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Holiday Gift Guide November 2020
Looking for the perfect gift?We have you covered. Salon Seven661-977-1483www.salonseven.squarespace.comPersimmon & Copal: Notes of Japanese Persimmon, Lychee Flower, Red Copal. The classic embossed glass jar design and proprietary coconut wax blend get an update...
A Note From the Publishers – November 2020
ABOUT THE MAGAZINESanta Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and...
Giving Thanks
During the month of November, we all gather with our loved ones, to give thanks for the lives we lead and all the people that make that possible. This past year, we have found, now more than ever, how crucial a role so many of us play in the lives of others and how we...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE