Giving Thanks

During the month of November, we all gather with our loved ones, to give thanks for the lives we lead and all the people that make that possible. This past year, we have found, now more than ever, how crucial a role so many of us play in the lives of others and how we must not take anyone for granted in these very unprecedented times. In this issue of Santa Clarita Magazine, we welcomed the community to join us as we celebrate all the men and women who are essential workers and despite the growing pandemic, they still went to work to serve others risking their own health and safety to keep us going. Firefighters, Medical Professionals, Teachers and more all have been at the forefront trying to keep our community safe and informed while we navigate through these challenges brought on by COVID-19. Our team at Santa Clarita Magazine want to give a huge thanks to these amazing people and hope you enjoy this section of gratitude from local businesses and community members as they join us in showing our appreciation to essential workers with a resounding thank you for all that you do!

• firefighters

• sheriffs

• military

• nurses

• doctors

• teachers