Holiday Gift Guide November 2020
Looking for the perfect gift?
We have you covered.
Salon Seven
661-977-1483
www.salonseven.squarespace.com
Persimmon & Copal: Notes of Japanese Persimmon, Lychee Flower, Red Copal. The classic embossed glass jar design and proprietary coconut wax blend get an update with discerning Japanese inspiration. Beautiful hues glimmer as the flame illuminates delicate embossing. You’ll love using the jar for jewelry, flowers or decor long after the candle is gone.
Oak Tree Gun Club
661-259-7441
www.oaktreegunclub.com
Oak Tree Gun Club has tons of great things at there Pro Gun Shop. Here is the PSE Archery Evolve 35 Compound Bow.
Valencia Dermatology
661-284-2600
www.lalasercenter.com/valencia
Give the gift of beautiful skin. Offering Botox, Juvederm, Brown Sports/Fine Lines, Perfect Peel Gift Certificates available.
Green Thumb Garden Center
661-259-1071
www.greenthumb.com
Celebrate this holiday season with finely detailed, hand-painted porcelain lighted building from Department 56.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Care
661-254-3686
www.creatingbeauty.com
FREE Gift Certificates
Spend $1000 & receive $150
Spend $2000 & receive $250
Spend $3000 & receive $350
Stuff a Stocking Challenge
We’ll gift you a stocking and everything you can
squeeze into it is 25% OFF!
Spend $500 in our cosmetic skin care store and receive
1 FREE Clear & Brilliant Laser treatment.
Etcetera Medical Group
661-259-8884
EtceteraMedical.net
Weight Loss Initial Visit with Labs 50% OFF!
Botox $10.50 unit + (30 unit minimum)
First Visit or Vial Club $10.25 unit.
Now Offering Microneedling (medical depth)
Package of 3 – $975
$349 One treatment
Infinity MedSpa
661-259-8100
www.infinitymedspa.com
25% OFF IPL Sun Damage Packages.
Have glowing skin, reduce sun damage & pigmentation!
Holiday Botox Special
(40 unit minimum) SAVE $20 Instantly & Receive FREE Collagen Firming Mask *While Supplies Last
Valencia Medical Center
661-222-9117
www.valenciamedcenter.com
Ageless Life Institute – Give the gift of beauty this holiday season
Consumer Furniture
661-259-9609
www.consumersfurniture.com
For all your furniture needs. Here we have a 40” 4-Drawer Square Coffee Table
Tranquility Salon
661-255-5635
www.tranquilitysalon.net
Looking for a gift? Tranquility Salon & Spa has got you covered. Gift cards, Blow dry packages, Jewelry, Redken, and Pureology Hair Care. Featuring West Coast Clothing Boutique too!
Assistance League
661-255-1991
assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org
You will find some great bargains at this store, pictured is a “Checking Out” Disney ornament. New things come in all the time.
In Good Company
661-481-0103
www.ingoodcompany-scv.com
Had enough of 2020? Why not have the ultimate snowball fight that brings smiles to everyone’s face! These adorable 3” holiday squishies at $6.50 are satifyingly squishy and are guaranteed to bring holiday cheer!
FastFrame
661-291-1325
www.fastframe.com
The possibilities are limited only by your imagination! And what’s more, these personal items get to the heart of what gift giving is all about.
Frontier Toyota
661-255-7575
www.frontiertoyota.com
For all things Toyota stop by Frontier Toyota. Here we have the 2020 Toyota RAV4 FWD Sport Utility
Valencia Plastic Surgery
661-451-1055
www. valenciasurgery.com
Valencia Plastic Surgery is conveniently located in Valencia. Dr. Hu serves patients desiring cosmetic surgery, facial surgery, breast enhancement, and body contouring.
Braology
661-755-2902
busterandmel@sbcglobal.net
Beautiful, supportive and fun. A gift you can both enjoy – the Charley Bra group comes 4 ways: a lace plunge, a t-shirt smooth, a long line or a solid with some stretch.
Cosmetic Concepts
661-313-8619
www.cosmeticconcepts.com
Cosmetic Concepts Mineral Powders offer custom blend colors to perfectly match your unique tone. Our minerals are made up of only three natural ingredients with no fillers, dyes, talc, oils, fragrances, chemicals, or alcohol. Find a full line of cosmetics available on line at shop.cosmeticconcepts.com
