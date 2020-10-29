JCI Santa Clarita Hosts Drive-Thru Donation Drive for Santa’s Helpers

JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization is hosting the annual Santa’s Helpers event in December, which provides underprivileged children and their families in Santa Clarita a magical holiday experience.

Over the past twenty years, Santa’s Helpers has changed from delivering toys to children on Christmas Eve, to ice skating parties with carolers, to playing at the Bounce House after taking a picture on Santa’s lap with food, crafts, and lots of Christmas cheer for the whole family.

In order to ensure the safety of the children, their families, and JCI volunteers during this global pandemic, JCI Santa Clarita is coordinating this year’s event by utilizing a to-go model, where the families will pick up a goodie bag with toys, holiday activities and treats to later have a magical holiday experience at home.

Join JCI for the upcoming Santa’s Helpers toy and gift card donation drives on Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Saturday December 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Toys and gift cards can be purchased from the many shops at Westfield Valencia Town Center or other Santa Clarita retailers and delivered to JCI via one of the donation drives or taken to one of the many box locations in Santa Clarita. There is also an online gift registry where gifts can be purchased and shipped directly to JCI.

JCI is proud to partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host the Santa’s Helpers event once again.

For a list of sponsorship opportunities, toy donation box locations, and a link to the JCI Santa’s Helpers online gift registry, please visit www.santashelpersscv.com.